West Columbia Police asks for public’s help in search for missing woman

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C., (WOLO) — West Columbia Police need your help finding a woman who disappeared nearly a week ago.

Authorities say 53 year old, Margaret Glover was last seen on August 1st on Glenn Street.

Officials say she is 5 feet 6 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721