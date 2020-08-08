President Trump signs Executive orders, including extending Federal Unemployment benefits

ABC NEWS– President Donald Trump on Saturday extended Federal Unemployment benefits. The President signed four Executive Orders after talks between his administration and democrats collapsed.

Those orders will extend Federal unemployment benefits for millions of Americans out of work amid the pandemic.

Talks between the Trump Administration and democratic leadership on a new COVID-19 relief bill collapsed on Friday.

The President also adding he will extend the eviction moratorium and defer students loans until further notice.