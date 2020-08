CDC says follow guidelines or this fall could be ‘worst we’ve ever had’

New research by the CDC shows emerging new hotspots in the U.S.

(ABC News) — The U.S. has reported its single highest day of COVID-19 deaths in just the last 24 hours.

This comes as the debate over whether or not schools should reopen for in person instruction continues as the pandemic rages on.

ABC’s Reena Roy reports.