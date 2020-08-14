Battle over the ballot box continues as race to the WH picks up

Presient Trump says he may block funding for the U.S. Postal Service

(ABC News) — The president now openly acknowledging that he may block new funding for the united states postal service- this with a little more than 80 days until the November election. his opponent Joe Biden says President Trump is trying to deprive Americans of their ability to vote.

This as states prepare for the growing demand of vote-by-mail options this election.

ABC’s Andrew Dymburt has the latest.