Democratic National Convention kicks off four night virtual celebration

The DNC will run over the next four days virtually

(ABC News) — The coronavirus crisis is forcing the Democratic party to pivot from Milwaukee to an online celebration for the Democratic National Convention (DNC) .

The convention kicks off traditionally signals the race to election day…with the formal nomination of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on the Democratic ticket and that’s about the only thing that will be the same from year’s past.

Traditionally, political conventions are painstakingly choreographed live productions that are planned years in advance. But the coronavirus pandemic has reduced the nominating celebration to a minimal footprint in Milwaukee.

One of the first to speak to the nation during the convention is South Carolina Congressman, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, and former first lady Michelle Obama. Here is a sneak peak at part of the per-recorded DNC speech.

The Democratic National Committee released part of former first lady Michelle Obama’s recorded DNC speech. “[Biden] is a profoundly decent man guided by faith … he will tell the truth and trust science. He will make smart plans and manage a good team.” https://t.co/U4wuWUc53u pic.twitter.com/eUQ0yw1OmL — ABC News (@ABC) August 17, 2020

ABC’s Andrew Dymburt reports.

ABC News Live will kick off primetime coverage each day at 7 p.m. ET on the network’s steaming news channel and primetime coverage will air from 10-11 p.m. ET each night of the convention on the ABC Television Network.