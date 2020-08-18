CDC: More young people testing positive for COVID-19 in U.S.

(ABC News) — There are now more than 5.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 here in the United States and over 170 thousand Americans have died.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) warns more young people are testing positive which is a major concern for parents as schools reopen across the country.

ABC’ Reena Roy has the latest.