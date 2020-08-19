Night three of the DNC makes history as Kamala Harris accepts V.P. nomination

Seantor Kamala Harris officially accepts the nomination as Vice President of the United States

(ABC NEWS) — It was a historical night at the Democratic National Convention as Senator Kamala Harris becomes the first woman of color to accept the democratic nomination for vice president of the United States.

We saw a tribute to the women who came before her, from her family

and to the girls who will hope to come after her.

ABC’s Zohreen Shah has the latest from night three of the Democratic National Convention.