CDC estimates COVID-19 death toll could top 200 thousand by September

The estimated number of deaths comes as schools continue to see more cases of coronavirus

(ABC News) — A new forecast from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates the number of deaths could top 200 thousand here in the u-s by mid-September.

So far, more than 174-thousand Americans have died and there are nearly 5.6 million confirmed covid-19 cases across the nation.

ABC’s Reena Roy reports.