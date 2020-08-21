Joe Biden accepts presidential nomination during last night of DNC

President Trump is set to accept his party's nomination during the RNC beginning next week

(ABC News) — It is official, Joe Biden has accepted the Democratic nomination for president of the United States.

Biden show-casing today what kind of president he would be during a pandemic by hosting the final day of the convention as a drive-in.

ABC’s Zohreen Shah is there and has more from the final night of the Democratic National Convention