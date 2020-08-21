Suspects accused of attacking 3 transgender women arrested

“He held a crow bar to my face and threatened to kill me unless I stripped my shoes off and gave him my jewelry and all my processions,” Joslyn Allen, one of the three transgender women targeted, wrote in an Instagram post.“He said if i was trans he would kill me,” Allen wrote. “He then forced me to hold his hand while he looks for my friends to kill them for being trans.”

Police said the suspect led Allen away and they walked together for a short distance before she managed to break free.

Once she escaped, Allen said the suspect stuck her friend, Jaslene Busanet, with a bottle, knocking her to the ground, and then made derogatory remarks about her. The other victims said their purses, cellphones and money were stolen.

“I just collapsed to the floor,” Busanet told Los Angeles ABC station KABC. “There were men saying ‘Oh, she’s dead,’ laughing at me.”

Allen said others gathered around and shouted anti-transgender slurs.

“Meanwhile men and WOMEN screaming that I’m a man and telling him to beat me,” she posted to Instagram. “Please help us find them. PLEASE.”

The group said bystanders watched and recorded for more than five minutes as they pleaded for someone to call 911.

The attack comes amid rising concerns from LGBTQ rights advocates, who have accused U.S. law enforcement agencies of being too lax when it comes to crimes involving transgender victims.

“The transgender community, especially women of color, are so often marginalized, assaulted and even murdered,” LA City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell said at Thursday’s press conference. “It is an epidemic that can be seen across the country.”

At least 26 transgender or gender nonconforming people have been killed in the U.S. so far in 2020, with transgender women of color making up the bulk of those victims, according to data provided by the Human Rights Campaign.

The group reported 25 killings in 2019 and 29 in 2018, the most it had ever recorded in a year.

ABC News’ Robert Zepeda, Matt Gutman and Alex Stone contributed to this report