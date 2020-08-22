Coronavirus updates: Pelosi calls Trump’s FDA attack ‘very dangerous’

The coronavirus death toll in the U.S. has surpassed 175,000.

ABC News- The global coronavirus pandemic has now killed more than 795,000 people worldwide, nearly a quarter of those in the U.S.

Almost 23 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, unreported cases and suspicions that some national governments are hiding or downplaying the scope of their outbreaks.

The United States is the worst-affected country, with more than 5.6 million diagnosed cases and at least 175,409 deaths.