RNC 2020 Day 1: President Trump to be formally nominated by delegates

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (ABC News) – Republicans will open their scaled-back national convention Monday and formally nominate President Donald Trump.

According to the Post and Courier, President Trump will arrive in Greenville, South Carolina on Monday by helicopter and depart by plane from the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.

They continued by saying President Trump will arrive at the Greer airport on Marine One and depart on Air Force One for the beginning of the convention in North Carolina.

The overall theme of the convention, “Honoring the Great American Story,” will highlight “the promise and greatness of America” and Trump’s “leadership and what he has planned for the future,” a Trump campaign official said.

Each night will also have a sub-theme; on Monday, it is “Land of Promise.”

The presidential nomination, seconding speeches and roll call will take place Monday morning and not during primetime. The 336 delegates are set to gather in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to a Republican familiar with the planning.

As previously reported by ABC News, Trump is expected to be a part of the programming for each night of the convention.

Those scheduled to speak on the first night include:

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio

Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the United Nations

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

Democratic Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA

Kimberly Guilfoyle, national chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, St. Louis couple that went viral after waving their guns at Black Lives Matter protesters

Donald Trump, Jr., eldest son of the president

