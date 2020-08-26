Bucks boycotting Game 5 vs. Magic to protest shooting of Jacob Blake

The NBA announced Wednesday it chose to postpone all three games scheduled for the day after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their Game 5 against the Orlando Magic and other teams appeared likely to follow suit.

The Bucks decided to boycott Game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, earlier this week, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games — Bucks vs. Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers — have been postponed,” the NBA said in a statement. “Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled.”

Blake, who was unarmed, was shot seven times in the back by police after leaning into his car and is paralyzed from the waist down, according to his family. The shooting has caused violent protests in Kenosha the last three nights. One person was killed in a shooting during protests on Tuesday night.

The Kenosha Police Department and FBI have said they are investigating the shooting.

he Bucks lead the series 3-1, and were scheduled to play Game 5 at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Some things are bigger than basketball,” Bucks Senior Vice President Alex Lasry tweeted. “The stand taken today by the players and org shows that we’re fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I’m incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change.”

The Lakers lead their series 3-1 over Portland and the Thunder and Rockets are tied at 2-2. Three games are also scheduled for Thursday. No announcement has been made on whether they will be played.

Milwaukee is the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference in the NBA playoffs. They lost Game 1, but have won three straight games. The team features Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning NBA MVP, who was named defensive player of the year on Wednesday. In an interview with The Undefeated, Bucks guard George Hill said, “We’re tired of the killings and the injustice.” The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors, who open their second-round playoff series on Thursday, have also discussed a boycott, according to Raptors head coach Nick Nurse. “Boycotting the game has come up for them as a way to try to demand a little more action,” Nurse said Wednesday, prior to the Bucks’ announced boycott. “That’s really what they want. I think there’s enough attention and not quite enough action, and that’s what I can sense from the discussions, is their disappointment. Like, ‘Man, how can we get something to change, like now?’ We need something to change, not just attention on the problem. We need a plan of action.” Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell tweeted “WE DEMAND CHANGE! SALUTE @Bucks” in response to the shooting. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted similarly, adding an expletive and saying, “WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT.”