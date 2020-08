The dangers of ‘half masking’ when you are out in public

A new study shows why 'half masking it could leave you and those around you at risk

(ABC News) — You’ve probably seen people with their mask or facial covering half on.

now there is a new warning about why wearing your mask below your nose could put you and those near-by at risk for coronavirus.

ABC’s Trevor Ault has more on a new research that points to why wearing the “half-mask” could be dangerous.