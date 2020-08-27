Hurricane Laura leaves extensive damage in Louisiana, flooding, power outages

ABC NEWS– Hurricane Laura continues to ravage the Gulf Coast.

Thursday just before Noon, officials said Laura’s winds were at 75 mph winds and the storm was a Category 1 Hurricane.

Power outages reported: 507,262 customers without power in Louisiana – 126,759 customers without power in Texas

The storm bringing fierce winds, and now flooding to parts of Louisiana. The Governor says damage in his state is extensive and more than 1,500 search and rescue personnel and 400 boats and high-water vehicles are on the way to the worst hit areas.

Hurricane Laura hit the Gulf Coast in the overnight hours, Thursday, as a Category 4 Hurricane, one of the strongest storms to ever make landfall in the United States.

Officials say it made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana bringing 150 mile per hour winds.

A 14-year-old girl in Louisiana is the first known fatality from Hurricane Laura.

according to authorities, the girl died when a tree fell on her home.