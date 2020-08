Actor Chadwick Boseman star of ‘Marvel’s Black Panther’ has died, Hollywood reacts

ABC NEWS– Developing:

Actor Chadwick Boseman, known for starring in blockbuster films like “Black Panther,” has died at 43 following a 4-year battle with colon cancer.

Boseman was a South Carolina native. He was born in Anderson.

