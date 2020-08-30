CDC predicts COVID-19 death toll could reach 200 thousand by mid-September

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says 180 thousand Americans have died from the virus

(ABC News) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is predicting the national coronavirus death toll could top 200 thousand by mid September.

As ABC’s Reena Roy reports some schools across the country are facing a steady climb in cases as confusion grows about who should get tested and when after the CDC revised its testing guidelines.