Experts advise South Carolinians to get a flu shot now more than ever

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — It’s that time of year again when it’s recommended to get your flu shot. But this year, that suggestion is even more critical as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“Now is the right time, don’t hesitate, come in, let’s get you taken care of for the flu season,” said MinuteClinic nurse practitioner Shari Clarke.

Both the flu and COVID-19 have similar symptoms; including fever, cough or shortness of breath. But the flu has an available vaccine, while COVID-19 does not.

“If we know that we have a vaccine that can one, minimize the significant impacts of influenza on someone’s system. That’s the number one benefit,” said Clarke.

Getting the flu shot is one way to ensure you’re doing what you can to avoid the illness, which could make you more susceptible to catching COVID-19.

“The best impetus to protect your health and your lungs is going to be the flu shot so that we can make sure that other viruses, like COVID-19, when you’re at your most vulnerable state do not make you sicker,” said Clarke.

Getting the flu shot also helps health care workers, as hospitals need all the resources they have to treat patients battling COVID-19.

“If we can minimize, in any way possible, the number of individuals seeking emergency room care and/or requiring admissions into hospitals, that’s going to be a significant benefit to people who do have active COVID-19 for which there is no vaccination,” said Clarke. “Because the flu can have a significant impact on the lungs, COVID-19 can also have an impact on the lungs.”

Getting the shot takes about five minutes, and the benefits are helpful to keeping you and your family safe as we head into flu season.

“That five-minute investment might be the difference between being active, and participating in your day-to-day work and family, versus being in line waiting to see if you need to have a respirator because there’s an overlap of COVID and influenza that is significantly impacting the health of your lungs,” said Clarke.

Like COVID-19, the flu is also an airborne virus. Wearing a mask that covers your mouth and nose, coughing into your sleeve and washing your hands can all help prevent its spread.

You can schedule your flu shot at a MinuteClinic by <a href=”https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic”>clicking here.</a>