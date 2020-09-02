10 week old puppy tossed from moving car onto Idaho interstate

NAMPA, Idaho ( ) — A witness told police on Tuesday that she saw someone toss a young dog from a moving vehicle.

Idaho State Police says troopers are looking for anyone driving through Nampa at about 2:20 p.m. An ISP trooper, who was in the area, was flagged down by the witness, who pulled over to help the puppy.

She did not get a good description of the vehicle.

The Shitzu puppy, believed to be about 10 weeks old, suffered some road rash around his mouth and paws but appears to be OK. It’s currently being treated at the West Valley Humane Shelter.