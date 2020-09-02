‘Dancing with the Stars’ unveils 2020 cast

(ABC NEWS)— Dancing With the Stars” is foxtrotting back into our lives on Sept. 14, and “Good Morning America” is exclusively revealing the celebrities competing on season 29.

The full list of stars — including “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin — was announced first Wednesday on “GMA.”

More notable celebs competing for the coveted Mirror Ball trophy include “Hot in Herre” rapper Nelly, “Desperate Housewives” hunk Jesse Metcalf and Super Bowl champ Vernon Davis.

Previously announced cast members included “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe and Backstreet Boy heartthrob AJ McLean.

Others set to bust a move this year are “Cheer” coach Monica Aldama, actress Anne Heche, Disney Channel alum Skai Jackson, “One Day at a Time” star Justina Machado, “The Real” co-host Jeannie Mai, NBA great Charles Oakley, “Catfish” host Nev Schulman, “Selling Sunset” favorite Chrishell Stause and ice skater Johnny Weir.

Each of these 15 famous faces hoping to win big will be paired up with their very own pro, who will help them along their “DWTS” journey, during the premiere.

As for noteworthy pros for the 2020 edition, Britt Stewart has the distinction of being the series’ first-ever Black female pro.