Doctors in Midlands warn people to be safe during holiday week

Medical experts ask people to continue to socially distance, wear face coverings and avoid crowds during holiday

(ABC News) — The nation’s top Infectious Disease Expert doctor Anthony Fauci says this weekend will be used as a key factor in determining how well the virus will be handled ahead of flu season.

Dr. Shelton says its critical for us not to repeat Memorial day and the Fourth of July holidays where we saw spikes in COVID-19 cases.

Midlands doctors are asking for you to do the same during the upcoming holiday weekend.

Wednesday afternoon Dr. Steven Shelton an emergency room physician and one of the leaders of Prisma Health’s COVID-19 response met with the media via zoom saying we do not need numbers to continue to go down.