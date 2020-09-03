Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on the mend after he and his family test positive for COVID-19

(ABC News) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19.

In an 11-minute video shared on Instagram Wednesday, with the caption, “My message to all of you around the world,” Johnson confirmed that he, as well as his wife, Lauren, and two daughters, have all tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I wish it was only me that tested positive, but it wasn’t, it was my entire family,” said Johnson. “So this one was a real kick in the gut.”

The 48-year-old actor and retired professional wrestler revealed that he and his family contracted the disease from close family friends who, like his family, have been extremely disciplined during quarantine and “had no idea where they picked it up.”

“They’re devastated that it led to them infecting our family with it,” said Johnson, but said that because they were able to mitigate the disease, it didn’t spread out of control.

Johnson said he and his family have been coping with the disease for the past few weeks and described this time as “one of the most challenging and difficult things” that they’ve endured as a family — especially for Johnson, who has gone through other challenges in his life.

“I’ve gone through some doozies in the past… but testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries or being evicted or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times,” he shared. “The reason why I feel like this has been different is because my No. 1 priority is to always protect my family, protect my children, my loved ones.”

Despite testing positive for the virus, Johnson assured his followers that he and his family members are on the mend and are “no longer contagious.” He also shared how he’s “counting my blessings” and aware of the fact that not everyone recovers from the disease.

“We all have been hit by this thing, whether it’s people we know, family we know, loved ones we know, friends we know… We’re well aware that it isn’t always the case that you get on the other end of COVID-19 stronger and healthier,” he said. “I have had some of my best friends have lost their parents, loved ones to this virus that is so incredibly relentless and unforgiving and it is insidious.”

Johnson, who has put his health and wellness first over the years, ended his video update by sharing some advice with his fans and followers to help slow the spread of the disease and prevent infection.

Here are some of his tips:

Make sure your visitors test negative before you invite them into your home

Like many when the coronavirus pandemic first began, Johnson was taking extra measures to protect his family by quarantining and only trusting people that he knew were doing the same before he and his family would interact with them. After testing positive for the disease, Johnson said that he’s going to be implementing “new rules.”

“Take an even aggressive measure,” said Johnson. “Have them tested, get everybody tested before they come over… and if they test positive, you stay away, if they don’t, come over.”

Boost your immune system

Johnson said that through this experience, he’s learned from doctors and epidemiologists about what can be done to keep from catching the disease to get better faster after catching it. One key thing, he said, is to boost your immune system.

“One of the things that we can all do is just do everything we can to boost our immune system,” Johnson explained. “Antioxidants, taking our vitamins, staying hydrated… When you have a boosted immune system and your immune system is strong and it’s not compromised, then you got a shot. You got a shot at not getting COVID-19.”

Wear a mask

Doctors and experts have stressed the importance of wearing masks throughout the course of the pandemic, and Johnson couldn’t agree more.

“It baffles me that some people out there, including some politicians, will take this idea of wearing masks and make it a political agenda, part of a political agenda, politicizing it,” he said. “It has nothing to do with politics — wear your mask. It is a fact and it is the right thing to do. It’s the responsible thing to do — not only for yourself, but for your family and your loved ones, but also for your fellow human beings.”