Coroner identifies motorcyclist struck and killed on I 20

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Coroner says a motorcyclist, who died as a result of being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 20 Westbound, has been identified.

Officials say it happened near exit 39 at

approximately 12:30AM on September 6, 2020.

According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, 49 year old Jeremy Shane Smith, of Aiken was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained.

The Coroner says Smith, who was wearing a helmet, was traveling

westbound on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he was struck from behind by a motor vehicle.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of that vehicle has been charged with felony DUI and leaving the scene of a collision involving death.

The incident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.