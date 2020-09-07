Suspect wanted for fatal hit and run on 11th Street in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run after a vehicle struck a pedestrian on Sunday.

Troopers say it happened at 11th Street near Maple Street at approximately 1 a.m.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2000 to 2005 Chevrolet Impala went off the right side of the road, hitting the pedestrian on the sidewalk and left the scene.

Officials say the vehicle possibly has front end damage or headlight damage.

If you have any information, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.