RCSD searches for 14 year old girl missing for several days

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping someone can help them locate a missing teenager that hasn’t been seen or heard from in several days.

According to deputies 14-year-old Nyaisa Branham left her home in Hopkins during the evening of September 7 but according to deputies has not been in contact with her family since then.

Authorities say Branham has black hair and brown eyes, stands about 5’2 and weighs about 230 lbs. Authorities say she has a scar on her forehead and another one under her nose.

According to deputies, Branham takes medications that she does not have with her.

Anyone with information on Branham’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.