News Producer

ABC Columbia News, WOLO TV, is looking for a newscast producer to lead one of our newscasts in the Capital City.

If you are ready to hit the ground running with creative energy, this is the job for you.

We are looking for an individual with great writing skills, the ability to multi-task and drive a fast paced newscast.

The candidate will be responsible for producing content for an hour long newscasts. Must be familiar with Live U, live capabilities, production techniques, news gathering and new media, including web.

Must have the ability to meet deadlines and work under pressure. Successful candidate will have preferred minimum of one year experience line producing. Must be available to work nights, weekends and holidays.

E-mail reel and resume to Crysty Vaughan, News Director at cvaughan@abccolumbia.com

Sept. 10, 2020

EOE