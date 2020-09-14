”Jeopardy’ returns for 37th season right here on ABC Columbia

You can catch the longtime trivia show and even some new surprises when you tune in

Hollywood California (ABC News) — Alex Trebek is back tonight for the return of jeopardy…. right here on ABC Columbia.

The show stopped production because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it returns tonight Monday September 15th for its 37th season.

The longtime trivia show will have some noticeable changes including a new socially distanced set, along with spaced out podiums. And also not new to the game, but in a new position for the show, Ken Jennings will be making special appearances during the season as a consulting producer.

You can see Jeopardy right here tonight beginning at 7:30 p.m.