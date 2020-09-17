Richland Co. blood drive to support sickle cell patients

COLUMBIA, S.C., (WOLO) — Richland County School District One is hosting a blood drive to help sickle cell patients this Saturday, September 19th.

The blood drive is at AC Flora High School’s old gym on Falcon Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for patients that require regular transfusions.

Officials say you must wear a mask and all donors will receive Covid-19 antibody testing, a Red Cross t-shirt, a coupon for a free haircut from Sport Clips and a gift bag.

You can make an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code: “SickleCellSC.”