AG William Barr faces criticism for recent comments

(ABC News) — Attorney General William Barr is facing backlash for controversial comments he’s made on various platforms recently.

In the past few days Barr has expressed disdain for Black Lives Matter protestors, making slavery comparisons to the coronavirus lockdown, and warning what he thinks could happen if Joe Biden wins the presidential election.

South Carolina Majority Whip and Congressman James Clyburn released a statement on his social media account saying in part,

“Attorney General Barr is in need of a history lesson if he thinks coronavirus lockdowns are a violation against civil liberties comparable to slavery. It is incredibly reckless for the chief law enforcement officer to compare slavery to life-saving advice from health experts.”

ABC’s Reena Roy has the latest on the Attorney General’s remarks.