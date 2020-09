Hollywood celebrates the Emmy’s pandemic style

The glitz and glamour of the annual award show looked different due to the pandemic

(ABC News) — It was a Hollywood awards show like none we’ve ever seen before and you may have watched it right here on ABC Columbia.

The 72nd annual Emmy’s took place with Jimmy Kimmel and a few select celebrities at L.A. Staples Center. The rest of the guests were all at remote locations.

ABC’s Will Reeve has the highlights.