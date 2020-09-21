Tropical Storm Beta expected to make landfall in Texas Monday afternoon or evening

TEXAS (ABC News) – Tropical Storm Beta is expected to make landfall Monday afternoon or evening as the slow-moving storm churns through the Gulf on its way toward the Texas coast.

As of late Sunday night, the storm was around 120 miles south of Galveston, Texas, with winds of 60 mph.

The storm is moving west-northwest at a slow 6 mph as it makes its way toward the Texas coastline.

After making landfall, the storm will slow down and hover over Southeast Texas for about 24 hours as it continues to weaken. It will then track parallel to the Texas Gulf Coast through Wednesday and then finally enter the Mississippi Valley by Friday.

All throughout, it will bring rounds of heavy rain to the region.

There are tropical storm watches and warnings, and flash flood watches in effect for parts of Texas and Louisiana.

High-resolution computer models are indicating that the official landfall of the slow-moving storm will likely come somewhere between Houston and Corpus Christi, likely near or just north of the greater Victoria, Texas, area.

The forecast models also show little movement of Beta once on land, with barely any movement between Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning. This will cause torrential rain to continue to hit parts of Texas, particularly on the eastern side of the storm.

During this time frame, there could be a storm surge of up to four feet.

1/3 (ABC News) Tropical Storm Beta forecast track, Sept. 21, 2020.

2/3 (ABC News) The rainfall forecast has been reduced a little bit this morning, keeping the heaviest rainfall totals a little lower and little more defined.

3/3 (ABC News) Teddy will then rush off into the northern Atlantic, perhaps grazing parts of extreme Southeast Canada. The main impacts in the Northeast U.S. will be rough surf.





The rainfall forecast was reduced Sunday, keeping the heaviest rainfall totals a little lower and little more defined. However, there is a good chance of over 10 inches of rain near the Galveston area, as well as a broad swath of 6 to 10 inches of rain along the Texas coastline into southern Louisiana, and even possibly into parts of northern Louisiana.

The highest rain totals will be along the upper Texas coast with 6 to 12 inches of rain now forecast. Rainfall totals over a foot are still possible at this point but will be very isolated, according to the forecast.

Elsewhere, as of Late Sunday night Hurricane Teddy was a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 105 mph, as it moved north-northwest about 210 miles south-southeast of Bermuda.

While the center of Teddy will pass east of Bermuda on Monday, it will come close enough to bring tropical storm conditions to the island beginning overnight and lasting through Monday. A tropical storm warning remains in effect.

Teddy will then rush off into the Northern Atlantic, perhaps grazing parts of extreme southeast Canada. The main impacts in the Northeast U.S. will be rough surf.

There is a small low-pressure system just off the east coast of Florida and this area only has a very small chance of gaining tropical characteristics in the next few days.

Tropical Storm Wilfred will continue to struggle with further development and may dissipate soon, if not within the next few days, well before affecting land.

Post Tropical Cyclone Paulette south of the Azores could regain some tropical characteristics over the next day or two.