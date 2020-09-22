Debate continues on when to fill the seat of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

ABC NEWS– Republicans and democrats have argued over when to vote on a replacement for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg since just after her death.

Today, President Trump said he would announce his nominee on Saturday. Now, a key senate republican has said he will back a vote on the President’s nominee in an election year, clearing a way for Trump’s nominee to be voted in by election day.

ABC’s Andrew Dymburt has the story.