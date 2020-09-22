Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall in Texas bringing dangerous flash flooding: Latest path

TEXAS (ABC News) – Tropical Storm Beta, which made landfall in Texas Monday night, is bringing pounding rain and flash flooding to Houston — and more rain is expected for the city.

A flash flood watch has been issued from Victoria, Texas, to New Orleans.

At least 20 water rescues have been reported in Houston and cars have been spotted trapped in floodwaters.

Cars under water already near Keegans Bayou This area typically floods fast! #TropicalStormBeta pic.twitter.com/xt8E8L0nD2 — Mayra Moreno ABC13 (@MayraABC13) September 22, 2020

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to stay home.

District 4 Night Shift Units reporting roadway flooding between Synott Rd and S Kirkwood Rd, W Belford Rd and Bissonnet St. Use caution, avoid high water, and stay home if you don’t have to drive. pic.twitter.com/xKoIUfp92B — Captain T. Shelton (@HCSO_D4Patrol) September 22, 2020

Morton Ranch Rd and N Mason Rd, and Silver Cedar Trail are currently flooded. Please be safe, never drive into a flooded roadway. #hounews #houwx #TSBeta pic.twitter.com/3cvHNZG37d — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) September 22, 2020

Over the next 24 hours, Beta is expected to move incredibly slowly.

By Wednesday morning, the center of the storm will only near Houston — which means a lot more rain is expected for eastern Texas, possibly reaching 22 inches in some areas. About 1 foot of rain has fallen so far in some spots.

Heavy rain is also expected in Louisiana, where some areas could see 6 inches of rain.