Leaders in the fight against coronavirus testify on Capitol Hill

Many now question some of the nation's leading experts how soon we should expect a vaccine

(ABC News) — Wednesday the nation’s top leaders in the fight against coronavirus were on the hot seat on Capitol Hill testifying on how the United States has responded to the pandemic.

One of the questions they were asked was how soon should we expect a vaccine and how susceptible are Americans to the virus? ABC’s Zohreen Shah has details.