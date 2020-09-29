President Trump, Joe Biden gear up to face off in first debate

Here is a preview of what you can expect to see take center stage as the two presidential candidates square off Tuesday

(ABC News) — We’re less than 24 hours from the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio.

And tonight, taking center stage is renewed scrutiny of the president’s taxes.

Former Vice President Joe Biden eager for the debate tweeting this post on his Twitter page Monday night.

Folks, this is a big week for our campaign: Tomorrow, I face Donald Trump on the debate stage for the first time — and Wednesday is our final end-of-quarter fundraising deadline. We can’t afford to fall short here. Chip in today: https://t.co/PBlWnV8pBr — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 29, 2020

President Donald Trump took to his Twitter to address several issues including rapid coronavirus testing and defended his stance on his taxes saying that he has long said he ‘may release’ financial statements from the time he first announced he was running for president.

The Fake News Media, just like Election time 2016, is bringing up my Taxes & all sorts of other nonsense with illegally obtained information & only bad intent. I paid many millions of dollars in taxes but was entitled, like everyone else, to depreciation & tax credits….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2020

ABC’s Alex Presha has the latest.