President Trump, Joe Biden gear up to face off in first debate

Here is a preview of what you can expect to see take center stage as the two presidential candidates square off Tuesday
ABC News,

(ABC News) — We’re less than 24 hours from the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio.

And tonight, taking center stage is renewed scrutiny of the president’s taxes.

Former Vice President Joe Biden eager for the debate tweeting this post on his Twitter page Monday night.

 

President Donald Trump took to his Twitter to address several issues including rapid coronavirus testing and defended his stance on his taxes saying that he has long said he ‘may release’ financial statements from the time he first announced he was running for president.

ABC’s  Alex Presha has the latest.

Categories: National News, Politics

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts