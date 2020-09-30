New York scrambles to fix absentee voting errors

(ABC NEWS) — New York City Election officials are scrambling to fix an error that sent at least 100,000 absentee ballots to Brooklyn voters with the wrong name and address printed on the return envelope.

Michael Ryan, the executive director of the New York City Board of Elections, told the board during its weekly meeting Tuesday that the third-party vendor used to print the absentee ballots, Phoenix Graphics Inc., erroneously sent oath envelopes with names, address and bar codes that were different from the names and address listed on the voter’s ballot.

If a voter submits an absentee ballot with the incorrect oath envelope, it will not be counted, according to election officials. Ryan told the board that the error was limited to “one run” of ballots and that the vendor has agreed to send new ballots with the correct oath envelopes.

“We want to, out of an abundance of caution, give a reprinted ballot to all of the voters potentially affected in that first print run,” he said.

A spokeswoman for the Board of Elections told ABC News that the second ballots will be sent out to every voter who was included in that first print run, and that voters don’t have to make a request.

Voters who received the misprinted absentee ballots are asked not to fill out or mail those erroneous ballots and wait for the corrected ballot.

Any concerned voter can contact the New York City Board of Elections at 1-866-VOTE-NYC (1-866-868-3692), officials said.