Supermodel Tiegen, husband singer John Legend lose baby boy
The power couple take to social media to share the devastaing loss of baby boy after "pregnancy complications "
(ABC News) — Model and television host Chrissy Tiegen along with her husband, singer and songwriter John Legend are no strangers to social media. Both commonly sharing parts of their private life with the world on their social media accounts.
Thursday’s post a much more somber one than fans are use to seeing. The family that was expecting a new addition, a third child announced that 34 year old Tiegen, who had recently been on bed rest, lost their baby boy ‘Jack’.
The parents posting the emotional message on their Instagram account saying in part, ‘Driving home with no baby. How can this be real.’ and posting several pictures in her page showing the two holding their little boy. Doctors say she lost the baby after ‘pregnancy complications’.
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
