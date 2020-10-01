Supermodel Tiegen, husband singer John Legend lose baby boy

The power couple take to social media to share the devastaing loss of baby boy after "pregnancy complications "

(ABC News) — Model and television host Chrissy Tiegen along with her husband, singer and songwriter John Legend are no strangers to social media. Both commonly sharing parts of their private life with the world on their social media accounts.

Thursday’s post a much more somber one than fans are use to seeing. The family that was expecting a new addition, a third child announced that 34 year old Tiegen, who had recently been on bed rest, lost their baby boy ‘Jack’.

The parents posting the emotional message on their Instagram account saying in part, ‘Driving home with no baby. How can this be real.’ and posting several pictures in her page showing the two holding their little boy. Doctors say she lost the baby after ‘pregnancy complications’.

