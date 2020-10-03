Trump Campaign manager tests positive

Former counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway also has coronavirus.

ABC NEWS–By William Mansell

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse announced Saturday that although he has tested negative for COVID-19, he’s going to quarantine in his home state due to his “close interaction” with other senators who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sasse is now at least the third member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, who was at the Sept. 26 Rose Garden ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett who is now quarantining or isolating. President Donald Trump nominated Coney Barrett to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

The Nebraska senator said he’ll undergo “further testing” back home.

“After consulting with the Senate attending physician and Nebraska doctors, he will work remotely from his home in Nebraska, undergoing further testing,” a spokesperson for Sasse told ABC News. “He will return to Washington for in-person work beginning October 12. Ben, Melissa, and their kids are praying for the President, the First Lady, and a nation continuing to battle this nasty virus.”

FRIDAY-‘ Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, tested positive for coronavirus Friday, sources familiar with the situation tell ABC News. Stepien had been at the presidential debate on Tuesday in Cleveland.

