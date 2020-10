President Trump says he understands the coronavirus after contracting it

ABC NEWS– As President Trump continues battling COVID-19, many are taking a look back at how he mostly downplayed the virus for months. Critics say he repeatedly minimized the dangers of COVID-19.

The president, now saying in a video message over the weekend, that he understands the virus after contracting it himself.

ABC’s Reena Roy has the latest on this part of the story.