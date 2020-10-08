President Trump plans to have troops serving in Afghanistan home by early next year

The goal is to have a majority of troops return home by Christmas

(CNN)— President Donald Trump says troops still in Afghanistan should be home by Christmas.

The president tweeted Wednesday on the 19th anniversary of America’s longest war, the war in Afghanistan.

president trump’s timeline for their removal, however, is more aggressive than defense and national security officials.

To date, 5,000 soldiers remain in Afghanistan.

The president’s national security advisor says that number will go down to 2,500 by early next year.

The United States and the Taliban agreed earlier this year to the full withdrawal of U.S. troops by 2021.