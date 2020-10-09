Date for second presidential debate in limbo as candidates disagree on details

President Trump refuses to take part in suggested virtual debate, Biden team wants date pushed back
ABC News,

(ABC News) — October 15th was the original date that was set for the second debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
The president however, refuses to do a suggested virtual debate, while the Biden camp wants the debate moved back a week.

ABC’s Karen Travers reports from the White House.

Categories: National News, Politics
Tags:

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts