Date for second presidential debate in limbo as candidates disagree on details

President Trump refuses to take part in suggested virtual debate, Biden team wants date pushed back

(ABC News) — October 15th was the original date that was set for the second debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The president however, refuses to do a suggested virtual debate, while the Biden camp wants the debate moved back a week.

ABC’s Karen Travers reports from the White House.