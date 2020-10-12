President Trump calls himself “cured” from coronavirus

ABC NEWS– We’re just about three weeks out from election day and President trump is getting ready for his first large campaign rally since testing positive for the coronavirus. Although the white house has not produced any evidence the president has tested negative since first contracting the virus, the president now declaring himself “cured” and “immune” from COVID-19.

His opponent, Joe Biden, leading the president in most national polls, calling the president’s messaging reckless. Now, both candidates are making their final pitches to voters.

ABC’s Andrew Dymburt is in Washington following the latest in the race for 2020.