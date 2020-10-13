Microsoft thwarts massive hacking operation before upcoming presidential election

The company says while they were able to block the malware this time, they warn it could happen again

(ABC News) — The tech company, Microsoft says they stopped a massive hacking operation that could have impacted the presidential election.

Monday the company announced it took down the servers behind Trickbot, which is a malware network that hackers were using to launch other cyber-attacks.

Microsoft said telecom providers around the world help them stamp out the network.

Microsoft warns another hacking attempt could happen again.

We are less than 30 days away from the presidential election.