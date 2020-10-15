President Trump, Biden host separate town halls tonight

Both candidates are set to speak to the nation in a 'town hall' style debate on separate stages and stations

(ABC News) –In the race for the white house, voters will have a chance to hear from both candidates tonight, just on different networks.

Starting at 8 p.m. ABC News will host a town hall in Philadelphia with the Democratic Presidential nominee, Joe Biden, moderated by George Stephanopoulos.

President Trump’s town hall will be in Miami on NBC also starting at 8p.m. This comes as the second presidential debate was cancelled after president Trump tested positive for coronavirus and refusal to take part in a virtual debate. To watch ABC news coverage LIVE click on the https://abcnews.go.com/to watch Joe Biden’s debate.

You can catch an update of both of these debates right here in ABC Columbia News at 11.