What you need to know if you plan to vote absentee

Millions are taking advantage of the chance to vote absentee, while others question if their vote will count

(ABC News) — Millions of Americans are voting absentee across the country, but others are more hesitant admitting they feel uneasy and question if their vote will even count.

Here are a few reminders if you plan to do in-person absentee voting which runs through November 2 here in South Carolina.

The deadline to apply for an absentee-by-mail ballot is October 24. Now keep in mind you will have to return that ballot before 7:00 p.m. November 3rd. Ballots can be returned either in person or by mail, but you will need a witness signature.

For more on what you need to know before you cast your ballot, here’s ABC’s Deputy Political Director, Maryalice Parks to break it all down.