Curtis Wilson’s full one on one interview with UofSC coach Dawn Staley

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – ABC Columbia’s Curtis Wilson had the chance to speak to the championship winning head coach of the Women’s basketball team at the University of South Carolina, Dawn Staley.

Staley talks to Curtis about her coaching style, her hall-of-fame career, and the importance of having a strong relationship with your team.

The Olympic Gold Medalist also talked about how she and her team are dealing with the ongoing pandemic and how they’re moving forward.

Watch the full interview above to learn more about Coach Staley!