CDC redefines ‘close contact’ to include multiple encounters with COVID-19 infected people

(ABC News) — Of course, one of the key issues tomorrow night is expected to be the coronavirus here in this country, with numbers worsening across much of the nation.

Wednesday night the CDC issued new guidance on close contact with a person infected with novel coronavirus as new cases rapidly reach an average of about 60,000 new cases a day nationwide.

The latest study released by the CDC finds that even multiple brief exposures within six feet in a 24-hour period may increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Until now, health officials said you can contract the virus if you spend at least 15 minutes within close proximity of an infected person.

Wednesday in a rare briefing in Atlanta, CDC doctors urging Americans not to let their guard down saying,

“I recognize that we are all getting tired of the impact that covid-19 has had on our lives. We get tired of wearing masks. But it continues to be as important as it’s ever been.”

Researchers at children’s hospital of Philadelphia forecast a “continued deteriorating situation” throughout the mountain states and Midwest if distancing and mask wearing doesn’t improve. For example, it doesn’t need to be someone who sits right next to you at work or at school. It can simply be someone you pass in the hallways, multiple times per day. As long as it adds up to 15 minutes in 24 hours, you could be at a higher risk.

The governor of Illinois shutting down indoor dining at restaurants and bars in some Chicago suburbs. In Wisconsin Wednesday, a new record was set with 48 deaths. And in Ohio, another record with more than 2,300 cases in a single day. Hospitalizations climbing in 41 states. In Boston, following a surge in the positivity rate, the school district again putting plans on hold to ramp up in-person learning. And tonight, an June date on the timetable for a vaccine. The Chief Adviser of Operation Warp Speed telling our Bob Woodruff he hopes one or more vaccines will be widely available in the Spring, meaning everyone could be immunized by the Summer.

“It’s a plan. It’s not a certainty. But the plan should make it such that by June, everybody could have been immunized in the U.S.A.”