Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination confirmed by Senate

(ABC NEWS) —Following the Senate’s confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, the White House will host a ceremony where Justice Clarence Thomas is expected to administer the official constitutional oath to Barrett later Monday.

Supreme Court justices are required to take two oaths before they may execute the duties of their appointed office: the constitutional oath and the judicial oath. Recent tradition holds that at least one of the oaths is taken at the court itself.

Earlier Monday, President Donald Trump said the White House would “probably” host an event “later on this evening” if Barrett is confirmed.

“Not a large event,” he said. “Just a very nice event.”

Not everyone is eager for the ceremony. New York Senator Chuck Schumer says it will go down as one of the darkest days in the 231 history of the United States Senate’. Later the the Senate Minority leader posting this on Twitter.

“Today, Monday October 26, 2020, will go down as one of the darkest days in the 231-year history of the United States Senate,”

Senate Minority Leader Schumer says, ahead of expected vote to confirm judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.https://t.co/IMszMSZDut pic.twitter.com/SxgVt5hG5W — ABC News (@ABC) October 26, 2020

Face coverings will be required for all those attending, a senior White House official said in a statement, and the seated audience will be socially distanced and people “in close proximity” to the president will be tested in advance.

The White House has declined to comment on the timing of the event, the number of attendees or even where at the White House the event will be held.

The Senate floor vote began shortly before 8 p.m. and the vote was 52-48. Barrett’s confirmation hearing is being held on the South Lawn of the White at 9PM.

