U.S. surpasses 225 thousand people dead from COVID-19

Hospitalizations are up as millions are infected with COVID-19

(ABC NEWS) — Millions of Americans have been infected with COVID-19 and the death toll for the novel coronavirus in the U.S. has now suprasses 250 thousand people.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations leave those in the medical field concerned as the numbers of people being admitted continues to rise in at least 37 states.

ABC’S Marco Gonzalez has the very latest on the national outlook.