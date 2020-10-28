2 fires burning in Southern California as red flag warnings stretch throughout West Coast

1/2 (Noah Berger/AP) -- An air tanker drops retardant on the Olinda Fire burning in Anderson, Calif., Oct. 25, 2020.

2/2 (Jae C. Hong/AP) -- A firefighter battles the Silverado Fire Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Irvine, Calif.



(ABC NEWS) — At least two fires are burning in Southern California and more than 90,000 homes have been evacuated as gusty winds continue Tuesday.

The Silverado Fire, which critically injured two Orange County firefighters Monday, has burned through more than 11,000 acres in Irvine, and is 5% contained.

The injured firefights are “fighting for their lives,” Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s tough for any firefighter, especially the fire chief, to feel this helpless when you have your fire family fighting for their lives,” he said.

The Blue Ridge Fire, in Yorba Linda and Chino Hills, has scorched more than 15,000 acres and has destroyed one house, according to fire officials.

On Monday, winds gusted up to 96 mph in the Los Angeles County mountains and there were rapidly spreading brush fires in the area.

A red flag warning stretches from Southern Oregon down to western Arizona on Tuesday with high wind alerts for California, Nevada and Arizona. The wind conditions are expected to improve throughout the day.

The San Francisco Bay area is expected to see lighter winds, but the mountains and valleys outside of the city will see gusty winds and very dry conditions.

Winds in Southern California will not be as extreme as they were Monday, but with such dry conditions, any wind could help spread wildfires.

Some of the gusts today could reach 40-60 mph in the mountains and even 40-50 mph in some coastal areas.